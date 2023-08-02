An evening of family fun is in store for this Friday as the Town Center Summer Concert Series continues.
The evening promises to be filled with surprises, focusing on a 1990s theme and featuring two popular groups from that era.
Headling Friday’s musical entertainment is Edwin McCain, who rose in the music spotlight with his hits, “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More.” Most commonly recognized is “I’ll Be” which was featured in the 2004 “A Cinderella Story” and in “Madea’s Family Reunion” in 2006. The up-tempo music will have the crowd singing and dancing along!
Opening the show will be Hot Red Chili Peppers, a tribute group that will perform the hits that made their namesake — Red Hot Chili Peppers — a household name during the 1990s. The original group was a top selling act with 15 Number 1 hits, including “Californication.” Alternative rock took several paths during that time, extending into funk rock, punk rock, rap rock and metal rock that kept fans screaming for more.
The 90s theme will extend beyond the music. Those attending are encouraged to sport their 90s styles, with prizes given for the best dressed. Pleather made its debut as did baggy jeans during that decade, but if the sweltering hot weather discourages that dress mode, crop tops and animal prints can still fit the mode.
Food trucks will be on hand to serve up your favorite snacks, foods, drinks and desserts. Bring your lawn chair or blanket (or both) and join City of London Tourism in another exciting and eventful evening in downtown London.
