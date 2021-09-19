University of the Cumberlands’ Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education degree program has been recognized by the Council on Post-Secondary Education (CPE) as being in the top five of all academic programs in Kentucky for exemplary preparation of students for early career success.
The CPE recently published its latest Analysis on Workforce Preparedness and Early Career Outcomes for Underrepresented Minority and Low-Income Status Students in Kentucky. A summary of the report can be found on https://cpe.ky.gov. The research evaluated a wide range of public and private postsecondary institutions and a variety of academic disciplines. The findings were based on earnings data one year following graduation from more than 140,000 Kentucky graduates between 2008-2020. The report indicated that Cumberlands’ bachelor’s degree in Elementary education is one of the top five programs in the state for bachelor’s-level low-income graduates’ wage ratio.
In short, this means low-income and underrepresented minority students who graduate with a degree in Elementary education from Cumberlands are likely to have wages equitable to their peers early in their careers.
“We are truly honored to be recognized by CPE for this accomplishment,” said Dr. Shannon Deaton, Dean of the Department of Education at Cumberlands. “Servant leadership is at the heart of our mission at University of the Cumberlands, and as such we strive to ensure all students have the best chance for success after graduation. I am tremendously proud of our graduates and the great things they have been able to do for themselves, their families, and their communities after graduation.”
The Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL) coordinated the research project, which centered around qualitative research and analysis gathered from focus groups and interview conversations with alumni from specific institutions of higher learning. The best educational pathways – as revealed through the research – were then analyzed to determine best practices which can be scaled to Kentucky institutions.
A press release from CPE noted that programs named in the report are preparing students for “high-demand occupations with earnings that match or exceed their peers” and called Cumberlands’ bachelor’s degree in Elementary education program a “high-achieving program” that “can help improve equitable postsecondary outcomes statewide.”
The full report was conducted with funding from Lumina Foundation and in partnership with CAEL and Emsi. The full report can be found online at https://cpe.ky.gov/data/reports/studentworkforceanalysis.pdf.
University of the Cumberlands’ Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education is offered both in-seat and online at affordable rates with rolling admission. To apply, visitucumberlands.edu/apply.
