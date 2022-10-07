As med spas increase in popularity, one of the area’s first such facilities celebrated their 15th anniversary last week.
Elysian Med Spa, located on West 5th Street, held a special celebration in commemoration of their milestone year, offering food as well as drawings for prizes for those joining in their celebration.
Elysian offers neuromodulators such as Botox and Dysport, dermal fillers, targeted muscle injections, weight loss, hormone replacement lipotropic, fat loss, injections, acne and cellulite treatments, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, glass glow facials, chemical peels, vaginal rejuvenation, spider veins, skin tightening, skin texture and hydrdermabrasion. Various massages are also available and payment plans can be set up.
