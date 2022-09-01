The London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for Embrasé Med Spa. Total body healing is the latest trend and London has yet another choice with the opening of Embrase’ Med Spa. Located at 202 North Hill Street, the soothing atmosphere of the client lounge relaxes you while you await your individualized treatment plan. Whether it be lip fuller, Botox, or other anti-aging treatments, Embrase’ can assist with your cosmetic needs.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you