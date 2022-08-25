Stress is often called “the silent killer,” paving the way for emotional disorders as well as cognitive processes.
But for a day of relaxation in a professional atmosphere with trained and certified specialists who offer services to make you feel better and better about yourself, Esteem Aesthetics is your answer.
A full service med spa, Esteem Aesthetics offers a variety of services. From facials to massages to skin treatments, their professional staff is willing and ready to assist your individual needs as well as offer a treatment plan to continue to enhance your beauty experience.
With acne being a problem for many, Esteem Aesthetics can assist with treating not only the acne but also can help with deep scaring that affects the skin.
Massage and body treatments are also an integrated part of the services offered, from deep tissue massages to full body polish, skin tightening laser lipo and cellulite vacuum.
Beauty enhancement is another aspect and Esteem’s services include lash and brow treatments to bring your eyes to the description of the mirror of the soul.
Other services include Botox injections, hyaluronic fillers, laser hair removal, and IPL laser treatments.
Co-owner Shonda Durham said she combined the med spa with the services she offered at It’s Girl Time with co-owner Tashawna Sutton.
“Whether it’s a relaxing spa or a massage or skin care, everything is here in one location,” Durham said during the recent ribbon cutting ceremony.
Esteem Aesthetics offers certified specialists in all areas of self-care. Currently there are two nurse practitioners on hand while other staff are certified in specific areas.
Esteem Aesthetics is located at 105 Chera-Lyn Drive, off East 4th Street. They are open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. till noon on Saturdays. To make an appointment, call their office at 9606) 309-3008.
