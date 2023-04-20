Farmer’s Market hosted a large group of volunteers, ready to make London look better as the Spring Cleanup launched on Saturday morning.
Volunteers were out with high-visibility vests, garbage bags and pickers to help clean the litter that accumulates along the city’s roadways and sidewalks.
From Main Street to side streets, volunteers combed the city limits to remove trash from roadways, ditchlines and sidewalks, collecting bags and bags of garbage along their routes.
Littering is a nationwide problem and volunteers who sign up for the cleanup are rewarded with a voucher from a local restaurant.
Chris Robinson, who coordinates the cleanup effort, said Saturday brought out various groups and individuals — some return groups and some new groups — this year.
