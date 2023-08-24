The Laurel County Cattlemen’s Association is now accepting applications for the 2023 CAIP (County Agricultural Investment Program) cost-share program.
Categories include:
• Agricultural Diversification
• Animal, Large (New BSE rules for bull purchases)
• Animal, Small
• Farm Infrastructure
• Fencing & On-Farm Water
• Forage & Grain Improvement
• Innovative Agricultural Systems
• On-Farm Energy
• Poultry & Other Fowl
• Technology & Leadership Development
• Value-Added & Marketing
Applications will be available for pick up beginning Monday August 21, 2023 at the Laurel County Extension Office or printable from http://laurel.ca.uky.edu/caip.
Important
Please review the new 2023 guidelines carefully before completing application, as there are a few changes. Complete guidelines are available at the Laurel County Cooperative Extension Office or online at http://laurel.ca.uky.edu/caip.
The deadline to turn in applications is Friday, September 8 at 4 pm at the Laurel County Extension Office.
This program is made possible through a grant from the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy and the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.
For more information call the Laurel County Extension Office at 606.864.4167 or go to www.laurel.ca.uky.edu/caip.
