Sentinel logo

The Laurel County Cattlemen’s Association is now accepting applications for the 2023 CAIP (County Agricultural Investment Program) cost-share program.

Categories include:

• Agricultural Diversification

• Animal, Large (New BSE rules for bull purchases)

• Animal, Small

• Farm Infrastructure

• Fencing & On-Farm Water

• Forage & Grain Improvement

• Innovative Agricultural Systems

• On-Farm Energy

• Poultry & Other Fowl

• Technology & Leadership Development

• Value-Added & Marketing

Applications will be available for pick up beginning Monday August 21, 2023 at the Laurel County Extension Office or printable from http://laurel.ca.uky.edu/caip.

Important

Please review the new 2023 guidelines carefully before completing application, as there are a few changes. Complete guidelines are available at the Laurel County Cooperative Extension Office or online at http://laurel.ca.uky.edu/caip.

The deadline to turn in applications is Friday, September 8 at 4 pm at the Laurel County Extension Office.

This program is made possible through a grant from the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy and the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.

For more information call the Laurel County Extension Office at 606.864.4167 or go to www.laurel.ca.uky.edu/caip.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you