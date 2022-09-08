LEXINGTON, Ky. — This fall, the University of Kentucky will host two regional fencing schools to help livestock producers learn about the newest and most sound techniques to build fences.
The schools are November 1 at the Marion County Cooperative Extension Office in Lebanon and November 3 at the Clay County Cooperative Extension office in Manchester. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. EDT. Classes throughout the day include fencing construction basics, fencing types, costs, fencing laws and more.
UK forage extension specialist Chris Teutsch started these one-day events in 2018 to help farmers improve their grazing management.
”If you’ve ever driven through the country, you’ve probably seen a lot of fences, but not a lot of well-built ones,” said Teutsch, a professor at the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. “One of the goals of this school is to teach people basic fence construction. So, they can build a strong, long-lasting fence that will last 25 or 30 years, or if they decide to hire a contractor to build it for them, they will at least know what a well-built fence looks like.”
UK specialists and fencing industry experts will teach producers how to install both fixed-knot, woven wire fencing and smooth electrified, high-tensile fencing.
Participants will learn through a combination of classroom sessions and hands-on demonstrations. If producers choose to participate in cost-share programs, they can use the skills learned to construct fences that meet Natural Resources Conservation Service specifications.
Each school costs $30 person and has a 30-participant limit. Organizers urge producers to sign up early. The registration fee includes morning refreshments, a catered lunch, a fencing notebook, safety glasses and hearing protection. To sign up for the Lebanon school, visit https://22FencingLebanon.eventbrite.com. Those interested in attending the Manchester school can do so at https://22GrazingManchester1.eventbrite.com. Attendees also may send registration and payment to KFGC c/o Krista Lea at N-222C Ag. Science Building North, Lexington KY 40546-0091. The registration deadline is two weeks before each workshop.
This program is a combined effort of the Kentucky Forage and Grassland Council, the UK Cooperative Extension Service, UK Master Grazer Program, Kentucky Forage and Grassland Council and industry partners Gallagher USA, Stay-Tuff Fencing and ACI Distributors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.