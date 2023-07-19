The London City Police were hit hard with unprecedented tragedy in 2022, losing two officers in the same year.
Now Lt. Travis Hurley and Sgt. Logan Medlock will receive two honorary tributes this week.
On Wednesday (today), the Kentucky Brotherhood Ride will stop in London. The cyclists are traveling a 300-mile route through eastern Kentucky, making stops in Corbin and London and honoring 18 fallen first responders along the way.
Farmers Market will host both events — the Kentucky Brotherhood Riders will visit at 5:30 p.m. on July 19 with a ceremony honoring Medlock, Hurley and three other first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Friday will feature a bridge-naming ceremony honoring Medlock and Hurley. That ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. The location of the bridges honoring the two officers have not been disclosed as of press time Tuesday.
Senator Brandon Storm will be in attendance for Friday’s ceremony and issued a press release regarding the honors.
“The dedications come as a result of legislative resolutions championed by Storm,” the press release states. “The dedications will honor them for generations to come.”
Lt. Travis Hurley was a 21-year veteran of the London City Police. He retired, then returned to serve as a School Resource Officer. Hurley was hospitalized for several months with COVID and passed away on Jan. 27, 2022.
Sgt. Logan Medlock was a three-year veteran of the London Police Department, following in the footsteps of his father, Maj. Randy Medlock. The younger Medlock was killed in a T-bone collision at the intersection of South Main Street and Barbourville Street, struck by an intoxicated driver, on Oct. 30, 2022. The driver of that vehicle is now facing murder charges in Laurel Circuit Court.
