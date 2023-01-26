Fantasy Escape Rooms offers a way to get away.
Or from another perspective — a way to get out.
Tim and Natalie Waggoner launched this offering of the newest trend, popular in larger cities across the country, recently at their location at 1501 South Main Street, and celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.
The venture offers themed rooms with riddles and puzzles that have to be solved in order to leave the room. Also known as an escape game, puzzle room, exit game or riddle room, the challenge falls on team players to find clues and solve puzzles to achieve a specific goal in a limited amount of time.
Natalie Waggoner said the props used in the escape rooms are all custom built by either herself, her husband or her daughter, and will be changed between six months to a year, depending on the difficulty of the game.
“We have a seasonal room that will change at the end of January,” she said.
But the escape rooms offer an even longer duration — moving from one “chapter” to another.
“The Wizard Workshop Room is a little different,” Natalie said. “They will change but it’s like going into another chapter.”
For those who dare not enter the rooms but want to look around, Fantasy Escape Rooms also offers unique, handcrafted gifts.
“We have collectible items (related to the escape room themes). My husband does oil paintings and my daughter does acrylic paintings,” she said.
If your escape is more in line with the open spaces and traditional activities, the Waggoners also offer custom-made corn hole boards to meet the need of every kind of enthusiast.
