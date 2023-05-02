The planting season has arrived and those wanting to purchase locally raised plants, produce and products will have their chance beginning on Saturday.
Farmers Market opens their season this Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon.
Plants, handcrafted goods, jellies and jams, honey, goat milk soap and organic soaps and lotions and other items are featured among the farmers and crafters who gather to sell their items every year.
Farmers Market is located at the corner of South Main and Dixie Street and welcomes your business by supporting local farmers.
