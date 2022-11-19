The 2022 Farmer’s Feast was a great success! This year’s event raised over $12,000 that was donated by the London-Laurel County Farmers Market to God’s Pantry Food Bank. The funds will be used to provide food to our Eastern Kentucky neighbors who were severely impacted by the July flooding.
The Farmer’s Feast has been an annual event since 2016 when market chairman, Fred King, brought the idea from the market vendors to local Extension agents. The vendors suggested a feast that would highlight the quality produce that is grown locally and sold at the market. The vendors also wanted to address needs within the community, especially hunger and food insecurity. Since a farmer’s ultimate goal is to feed people, it was fitting that proceeds from the event be donated to support the Food Bank.
The event has become one of the highlights of the harvest season. It provides an opportunity for the community to come together to meet our farmers and enjoy a meal prepared with local produce, all while providing meals for others. Since 2016, the Farmer’s Market has raised over $22,500 in donations for God’s Pantry Food Bank.
We want to thank market chairman Fred King and the London-Laurel County Farmers Market vendors for planning and hosting the event and for providing the produce used in preparing dinner. Most of us do not see the hard work that goes on behind the scenes, but we know that it would not be possible without the dedication and kindness of our local farmers.
