While March usually designates the most public “push” for the Farm Tags — or the special license tags promoting the farming industry in Kentucky, some local groups are getting a jump of publicizing the issue.
Last week, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles visited London to promote sales of the state’s Agricultural license plates. He was joined by members of the North Laurel and South Laurel high schools FFA members and explained the purpose of the special tags.
The Ag Tags as they are also known sell for an additional $10 over regular license plates.
Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown said regular license plates are $21.50. Specialty tags carry an additional fee — and the Ag Tags sell for $31.50. Those can be renewed from year to year by purchasing a sticker after the initial year of purchasing a license plate.
The additional fee for the Agricultural license plate is divided among the state FFA (Future Farmers of America), 4-H and Kentucky Proud programs.
Last year in Laurel County, there were 243 farm tags issued. That number does not include the hundreds of license plates that have already been issued and have been renewed with a sticker.
“The Ag Tags are sold year round but they push it harder during March,” Brown said. “But the additional fee for the tags is divided between Kentucky Proud, 4-H and FFA and it is kept right here in Laurel County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.