(FRANKFORT, KY) – With most of Kentucky schools returning to some form of in-person instruction by the end of this month, Coverings for Kids is making one last push before closing out the program on Oct. 30.
Back in August, Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman launched the initiative to collect and distribute masks for students, as well as teachers and staff, as they return to in-person instruction.
“Since that day, I have been so proud to see people all across the commonwealth step up in response to our call-to-action,” the First Lady said on Oct. 7 during the governor’s daily press briefing on the pandemic. “I haven’t been surprised though, because that’s what we do on Team Kentucky. We look out for one another, and support each other when we are in need.”
She noted that face coverings remain the best line of defense against COVID-19 that everyone can take. The Coverings for Kids initiative is providing this crucial tool to families in need and an extra pool of resources for teachers and schools.
“I want to extend a huge thank you to everyone that has made mask donations to their school districts,” First Lady Beshear said. “Thanks to your generosity, over 40,000 masks have been donated to Kentucky school districts.”
Go to the website for more information: https://governor.ky.gov/coveringsforkids.
