This Sunday, February 19, the String Quartet and Woodwind Quintet of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. at the Grace on the Hill Community Church in Corbin.
This is the first of two concerts presented as a “Thank You” by the Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky to the members subscribing to the 2023-2024 series.
The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra On The Road String Quartet program includes the Smetana Quartet “From My Life” by Bedrich Smetana.
The On the Road Woodwind Quintet is performing “Homage to Duke” by Jeff Scott and the “Shout Chorus” by Kenji Bunch as well as the “Suite Popular Brasileira” by Julio Medagia.
These talented musicians have varied backgrounds such as teaching in higher education or private instruction in addition to being members of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.
Celebrating the return to live performances, the admission for the general public at the door is just $10. University of the Cumberlands and Union College faculty, staff and students presenting their school ID will receive complimentary admission as their schools support the Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky.
An April 28 concert by 7 Bridges, Eagles Tribute Band, will be held at the new Corbin Middle School, at 50 Ed McNeel Drive, Corbin, just off Master Street in Corbin.
The Fine Arts Association is planning on having a full schedule of events for the 2023-2024 season. Memberships purchased this spring include the February 19 KSO concert, the 7 Bridges Eagle Tribute Band, as well as the upcoming traditional fall, winter and spring programs to be announced.
The Fine Arts Association website now has online membership payment capabilities and additional scheduling of programs will be added. Visit www.fineartsseky.org to subscribe and see the 2023-2024 program schedule as it is posted.
The Fine Arts Association congratulates one of their long standing Board Members, Betty Gibson Comer, on her retirement from 50-plus years in business at Gibson’s Music in Corbin. As to her work with the Fine Arts Association, Betty Comer says she will never retire from the organization. A limited number of the 50th Anniversary, 1961-2011, publication noting the 50 years of history and growth in the tri-counties will be available to purchase.
Vice–Presidents of the Fine Arts Association are available by phone for more information throughout the year: Barbourville/Knox Co., Milton Dunaway, (606) 627-7555; London/Laurel Co., Glenna Bryant, (606) 304-7508; and Williamsburg/Whitley Co., Frances Ball, (606) 524-3091.
