The grand gala to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the London Fire Department took place Saturday evening, with the grandeur and grace of service to others.
The event featured an elegant meal prepared by Brandon’s Kitchen, offset by delectable desserts. The live band offered musical varieties and featured one of London’s own — the son of former London Fire Chief Ernie Clark — Ernie Clark.
The gala is one of several fundraising events that also honors the department’s dedication to the community for the past century. The department has hosted other public awareness events this year and has memorabilia such as T-shirts and other items available for purchase.
