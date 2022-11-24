The arrival in America posed numerous unexpected struggles for the earliest settlers but their friendship with the Native Americans taught them survival skills that eventually yielded harvests.
That was the message that First United Methodist Church Pastor Sean Ryan outlined as people gathered Sunday evening for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
“They had help from the natives, who taught them which crops to grow and how to survive,” Ryan said. “And when they harvested their crops, they joined together for a meal to show their thanks.”
That is the very purpose of the annual dinner that brings together churches from the area to prepare meals for their neighbors.
Ryan welcomed those participating in the meal, stating that he saw some familiar faces and would hopefully be able to speak with those whom he didn’t recognize.
“We welcome you here and those of you that I don’t know, I hope I will before you leave,” he said.
Mary Lou Lawson is a key player in the annual dinner. She said there were seven churches involved in this year’s event, with different churches preparing the traditional dishes that mark Thanksgiving.
“We had participation from First United Methodist, First Baptist of London, First Presbyterian, St. William Catholic, New Life Worship Center, First Christian and River of Life this year,” Lawson said. “It’s good to bring the community together — different churches working together.”
For Lawson and other organizers, the annual dinner is a community-building event that shows love and compassion for others.
“This brings different people from all walks of life together to be thankful,” Lawson continued. “These are people we know and people we will get to know.”
Approximately 150 people came out on Sunday evening to the fellowship hall of First United Methodist, to eat, visit and enjoy the blessings bestowed upon individuals and the community.
“People in this town have huge hearts,” Lawson said. “This is just another way for us to get to know our community even better.”
