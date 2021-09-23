Photos by Jarrod Mills
On Thursday, Pastor Sean Ryan and members of First United Methodist Church of London donated 28 pizzas, 8 salads, and two boxes of cupcakes to the medical staff at Saint Joseph London. The pizzas were purchased from and provided by Sauced: Craft Pizza. Pasta. Salad of London, while the cupcakes were provided by Bluegrass Bakery of London. Pastor Ryan said his church wanted to say thank you to the heroes who have worked so hard during these trying times. He thanked the medical staff on-hand for their tireless work effort and said the donations were a tangible way to remind them that God loved them and cared for them.
