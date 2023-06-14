The weekend usually means families going out for a night on the town.
But this week people in the London area have a different choice for their food preferences.
Food Truck Friday will debut at Farmers Market, off Dixie Street, with a wide selection of entrees, snacks and desserts.
London is consistently seeing new additions to the selection of mobile eateries and Friday’s event will be sure to offer something for everyone.
Food will be served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Uncle Edsel performing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The public is encouraged to come join in with the food, festivities and family fun.
