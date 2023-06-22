The first Food Truck Friday of the year brought out several selections of sweets, treats and meats for those wishing to spend a night out with live entertainment to boot.
Food Truck Friday was launched last year to allow local vendors to promote their businesses. Those participating included Moody Cowz, Kings Kettle Korn, Crazy Eatz, Old Town Grill, El Santo Taco, Betty’s Snack Shack, Kendra’s Shaved Ice and Swaff’s Sweets.
Musical entertainment was provided by Uncle Edsel and band.
Food Truck Friday will be offered once per month during the summer months at Farmers Market. The next event is Friday, July 14.
