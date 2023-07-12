Tired of cooking in the hot summer heat?
Ready for a night out on the town?
If either of those fit you, London Downtown has an option just for you.
The second “Food Truck Friday” is set for this week at London Farmers Market, beginning at 5 p.m.
Julie Rea, executive director of London Downtown, said this event will offer approximately 10 food trucks with some taste tempters for anyone.
“We will have tacos, hot dogs, hamburgers — and lots of desserts,” she said. “There will also be live music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.”
The Food Truck Friday showcases local vendors and promotes their businesses to the public. Rea said the first event, held last month, had five food trucks. This Friday’s event offers more options to those wishing to enjoy a night out away from home.
“We want everyone to come out and enjoy the food and the music and promote our local vendors,” she said.
