Special children deserve special activities and the Laurel London Optimist Club provided the setting for the annual Fun Day last Friday.
Students from across the county converged on the Optimist Club grounds to enjoy a day of fun in the sun - with the weather cooperating with seasonably warm temperatures and bright sunlight.
The event also students with special needs to enjoy a day of festivities that is not a part of their regular school day. The event offered pony rides, inflatables, games and food.
