A yard sale to help with financial costs for the family of a 2-year-old boy battling cancer brought in a large amount of items as well as shoppers over the weekend.
B.J. Cromer, the maternal grandmother of Liam Brown, hosted the yard sale at her business, Mom and Daughter Shop, on Levi Jackson Mill Road. Cromer said the yard sale brought in hundreds of items as well as a large amount of shoppers to assist in the effort.
Brown was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, which is now in his liver, kidney and femur (upper thigh bone). He will undergo extensive chemotherapy for six consecutive days and tests to determine the extent of the cancer in his body.
An additional fundraiser is being held on Sunday, June 25, at 1 p.m. at the Swiss Descendents Club off West KY 80 at 680 Keller Road. A dinner and silent auction will be held.
“The dinner is by donation. We don’t want to turn anyone away that can’t pay a certain price,” Cromer said.
The event will also include a silent auction. Businesses and individuals are encouraged to donate items for that event to further offset the fundraising efforts.
Anyone wishing to donate can contact Cromer at 606-231-7016.
