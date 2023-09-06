It hasn’t been an easy road for Adam Larkin.
He fought addiction for years, a situation that stemmed from an accident which resulted in use of pain pills that developed into a dependence and, inevitably, addiction. It alienated him from his family, his true friends, his future — and from life.
But after 19 years of a lifestyle he began to hate, he sought help and rebuilt his life.
Now he is reaching out to others struggling — as well as those who have recovered — to spread the message that life begins again after recovery and that anything is possible if you apply yourself to set and reach goals.
That is the purpose of the GITT Recovery event is to highlight success — and show that opportunities abound for those wishing to realign their lives.
Set for Saturday, Sept. 9, on the North Laurel High School football field, the event will feature live music from the Eldon Huff Band, free food, guest speakers, resource booths, and a lantern lighting ceremony.
“Everything is free. I got enough sponsors this year that we can do this without charging for food or the lanterns. The lantern lighting is for people in recovery. They can write on their lantern their ‘clean’ dates,” Larkin said. “It is also for people who have lost someone to addiction as a memorial.”
Larkin sets his goals to help others, to be an inspiration to recovery and finding a new life. He knows it is possible, because he has achieved that goal.
“I’m doing this for the community — to give back and serve, because recovery gave me a better life,” he said. “It’s like the 12th step of recovery — having had a spiritual awakening, I must carry this message to the next addict or alcoholic still suffering.”
In fact, he serves as a motivational speaker and has been featured in national magazines and news articles. His story has been featured in Recovery Today, New York Weekly, CEO Weekly, the Los Angeles Wire and U.S. Insider.
His story is not one of a pain-free existence, however.
“I have pins and metal in my ankle, my shoulder is messed up — all from that wreck when I was 18,” he said. “From the time I was 18 until I was 37, I was banging my head against the wall. I just deal with it. I never want to do pain pills again.”
In fact, he grits his teeth and pushes on, recently earning his associate degree in Integrated Studies and within the next 18 months, will complete his bachelor degree in Organizational Leadership with a minor in Marketing and Entrepreneurship. He is the Director of Community Outreach at New Hope Counseling and Recovery where he does social media consulting and video production. He is also CEO and founder of GITT Apparel.
“GITT stands for Get In The Truck,” Larkin explained. “That means to get up and do something.”
GITT Apparel is Larkin’s own designs that include T-shirts, hoodies and camoflage sweats and shirts. Each bears the GITT logo, serving as a conversational topic in itself for the message Larkin hopes to deliver to all people.
That is accentuated by his Instagram and Facebook pages.
“I have 200,000 followers on Instagram and 75,000 on Facebook,” he said. “That’s the message I want to send to everyone — you can live your best life after recovery and you can achieve whatever goals you set for yourself.”
