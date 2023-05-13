LEXINGTON — Have you ever been ready to head out the door but can’t seem to remember where you put your keys? Or have you been standing in the grocery store trying to remember what else you need?
Most people have had their own bouts of forgetfulness. When is this forgetfulness a concern or an indicator of something else going on?
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, memory loss is one of the first signs of Alzheimer’s disease. However, there are differences between occasional forgetfulness and memory loss linked to a bigger problem. Forgetting names or appointments but remembering them later is typically not cause for concern. It’s normal to struggle with small things such as recalling names — and we all experience some slowing of the thought processes with advanced age — but everyone hopes to avoid serious cognitive impairment.
A type of memory loss that can be a red flag is when someone repeatedly asks for the same information. Some signs seen alongside memory loss include difficulty to complete familiar tasks, confusion with time or place, changes in personality and losing the ability to retrace steps when something has been misplaced. Regardless of what category you think your memory loss or other cognitive abilities might fall into, if you have concerns in declines or changes it is always best to consult a health care professional.
Some cognitive difficulties, such as Alzheimer’s disease, have underlying pathological causes that we are still working to understand, but we know that brains can also lose function simply through poor physical, mental, and social health. Many of the causes of cognitive decline are preventable.
