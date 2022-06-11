Shoulder injuries are among the most common reasons patients visit an orthopedic specialist. These issues can affect anyone — from competitive swimmers, tennis pros, and weightlifters, to avid gardeners, video game wizards, and couch potatoes.
Dr. Joseph Silvers DO, Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics, cautions, “It is important that you not ignore nagging pain in your shoulder. Many shoulder injuries come about through repetitive athletic activity, but the majority of injuries happen to everyday people through the normal wear and tear of the body.”
Ligaments and tendons hold the shoulder together. This design is extremely complex which gives the shoulder an incredible range of motion but also opens the door to the many types of shoulder injuries that Dr. Silvers sees in his patients. Many shoulder problems can be treated effectively without surgery. However, if non-surgical treatments are not working, surgery may be recommended.
Dr. Silvers explains one of the most common shoulder injuries that he sees is the rotator cuff injury. The older the person, the more likely they are to suffer this type of injury. By the time a person reaches their 70s, there is a 50% chance that they would have had a rotator cuff tear in their lifetime. As people age, they are also more likely to have a partial tear, which is less severe. In these instances, Dr. Silvers usually recommends non-surgical treatments including physical therapy.
For many shoulder injuries, physical therapy is a great solution for patients. “Physical therapy can be highly effective when there is buy-in from the surgeon, the therapist, and the patient,” says Ryan Tolliver, PT, Baptist Health Medical Group Physical Therapy. Ryan works hand-in-hand with orthopedics to provide the best care plan for each patient. If a patient has exhausted all in-home and physical therapy solutions, however, it may be time to think about orthopedic surgery. Rotator cuff surgery is typically highly effective and most patients begin to see results shortly after surgery. The total recovery time, though, is about six months.
Ryan offers tips on preventing wear and tear injuries. The human body is built to withstand pressure and lifting, but problems come from improper form and lack of moderation in these activities. As long as these activities are done in proper moderation and with correct form, there is no reason to believe that they will cause injuries over time. When common activities like lifting or throwing begin to become painful, that is the right time to consult a physician. Follow these simple guidelines to prevent injuries:
· Always warm up before you exercise.
· Do not put your arm over your head until directed. You will need to wait until your injury has healed. The movement of some exercises could continue until your arm is over your head. You will need to stop the movement until directed.
· Stop if you feel pain. You may feel some tight or stiff areas when you start. This should get better as you continue the exercise. You should NOT feel pain. Pain means that you are not ready to do the exercise yet. Stop and call you physical therapist or doctor right away.
· Always work both rotator cuffs. Even if your injury is only on one side, it is important to do each exercise on both sides. This helps prevent injury and maintain balance in your shoulders and back.
· Posture is important. Your physical therapist or doctor will show you the proper posture for each exercise. You will be shown how to pull your shoulders back and down to engage the correct muscles. Remember not to let your shoulders shrug during an exercise unless it is part
If you are experiencing a nagging pain in your shoulder, have pain with movement, or suffer a new injury, please contact your doctor immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.