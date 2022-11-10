Big Blue Crush is back, and with it an opportunity for Kentucky fans to score big.
When donors give blood with Kentucky Blood Center at the Laurel County Community blood drive on Nov. 14, they will help stock the shelves before the Thanksgiving holiday, receive a KBC exclusive “Football School” long-sleeve shirt, and give Kentucky fans a chance to beat rival Volunteers fans in the 35th annual blood drive competition.
The blood drive pits Kentucky fans vs. Tennessee fans to ensure a healthy holiday blood supply before Thanksgiving break. KBC leads the friendly rivalry with Medic Regional Blood Center (Tennessee), 19-14.
In addition to a special-edition “Football School” shirt, all donors will be entered to win four tickets to another big UK rivalry: the Kentucky-Louisville football game on Nov. 26, at Kroger Field.
Without a healthy supply, patients who need blood for everything from cancer treatments to premature births, surgeries, anemia, diseases, car accidents and more are at risk. Kentucky fans can donate during Crush at the following drive on Monday, Nov. 14, from 1-6:30 p.m. in the Laurel County Annex Community Room, 107 S. Broad Street.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.
