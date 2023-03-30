Paying tribute to the musical heritage of Kentucky is a primary goal of the Heritage Music Series, held at the Heritage Hills theater each year.
This year’s spring event is scheduled for July 22 and will feature Laurel County native Darrell Scott along with Clark Kissick and Clarke Sexton. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased by contacting the London Laurel County Tourism Commission at (606) 878-6900.
“If you want to get a ticket, call now because we’re already half way sold out,” said Kelly Burton, co-executive director of the tourism commission.
Scott’s performance will be a homecoming event. Scott was born in Laurel County but moved to Indiana and later moved on to California with his family. He attended Tufts University and then moved to Nashville where he achieved success as one of the most sought after singer songwriters and session instrumentalist. Through the years, Scott has collaborated with Sam Bush, Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Dan Tyminski. One of his most popular tunes was performed by Patty Loveless — “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.” His songs have also been recorded by country legends — Travis Tritt performed Scott’s “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” while the Dixie Chicks put his music and lyrics of “Long Time Gone” on the national music charts. Sam Bush recorded Scott’s “River Take Me,” while Faith Hill released his “We’ve Got Nothing But Love to Prove.” Scott was the recipient of the 2007 Song of the Year from the American Music Association and the Best Country Album in the Independent Music Awards.
Clark Kissick’s sound is termed as “old soul” baritone which he performs as solo acoustic, duo (pedal steel) and a full band. His music has also been described as Bluesy Outlaw Americana.
He played one year under Coach Mark Stoops at the University of Kentucky football team before leaving college. A few years later he joined with high school friends and formed the band, Denim James. The 2020 pandemic caused an abrupt halt to the band, so Kissick launched his solo career. He opened for Rae Lynn, the 2016 Academy of Country Music’s New Female Vocalist of the Year. In November 2021, he released an EP “Storyteller” and sold out “The Venue” in Morehead, LKY. He has performed with Kentucky singer/songwriter Chris Knight.
Clarke Sexton hails from eastern Kentucky but left his native land to move to Nashville. At the young age of 24, he still relishes the “old country” sound. His music is described as the “backbone sound of Willie Nelson” with his own influences and originality to boot. His songs can be found on Spotify, YouTube and other streaming outlets and include “Oil Springs,” “Cards I’ve Been Dealt,” “Something to Hold On To,” Freight Train” and others.
The Heritage Music Series highlights Kentucky artists and is hosted by the London Laurel Tourism Commission and Kentucky Country Music.
