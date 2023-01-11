Jonathon P. Hibbard was one of only 1,946 Edward Jones financial advisors to receive the Jack Phelan award.
The award is named after Jack Phelan who, after joining the firm in 1950, became one of the firm’s first “TNT” brokers, traveling the countryside Tuesday through Thursday, bringing investment advice to rural investors and contributing to the well-being of his clients, colleagues and community.
“Receiving this award is a real honor,” Hibbard stated. “As I partner with clients to make a meaningful difference in their lives, my relationships with them continue to grow. It’s a personally and professionally rewarding experience, and I am grateful to those who put their trust in me.
“To receive an award named after a firm legend such as Jack Phelan makes this all the more meaningful,” he added
Jonathon Hibbard’s office is located at 1574 N Main St London, KY 40741.
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.5 trillion in client assets under care, as of 3Q 2022. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
