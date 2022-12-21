With Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Sunday this year, several offices are closing on Friday, Dec. 23, as well as Monday, Dec. 26. For many offices, the schedule will be the same for the following week in observance of New Year’s Day.
Some of the closings of local government offices are listed below:
• Laurel County Clerk’s Office will close on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas, and Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2. The office will also close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, so elected officials can be sworn in.
• Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. There will be no district or circuit court on those days as well.
• All county offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. In the event of inclement weather, the County Road crews will be working to remove snow and ice.
• All city offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. Garbage and recycling pickups will remain on their usual schedule. In the event of inclement weather, city street workers will be working.
• Federal offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26.
• The Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune office at 115 CVB Drive in London will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.