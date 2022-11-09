The holiday shopping season got an early boost with the Christmas Extravaganza on Saturday.
Samantha Johnson has organized the event for the past two years and said the turnout had been phenomenal throughout the day.
“We’ve had people coming in all day and the sales are looking good,” she said.
The selections of merchandise varied from clothing to home decor to holiday decorations, as well as several with food items such as cookies, candy and cupcakes. Storage of food is always important during the holiday season when baking is traditional, so a Tupperware dealer was on hand to help with that aspect of the holiday season.
Hand crafted jewelry, embroidered characters, hand made soaps and lotions, weight loss programs and other needed and wanted items were also on display for customers.
Johnson had also arranged a table honoring London Police Officer Logan Medlock at the entrance of the London Community Center where the event was held. Medlock’s picture and blue candlelights forming a heart were displayed as well as blue and black ribbons and a blanket where visitors could place their hand in gesture of prayers for the family. The blanket will be presented to the Medlock family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.