Little Miss contestants

The Little Miss and Master pageant was held on Saturday afternoon at the Levi Jackson Park amphitheater. Pictured here are the youngest contestants.

The Laurel County Homecoming brings the Little Miss and Master pageant, with the Miss/Teen pageant winding down on Saturday night. 

The Miss contestants were Victoria Brashear, Tori Sasser and Baylie McCreary. Sasser was crowned the 2022 Miss Laurel County Homecoming. She will receive a $7,500 in-kind scholarship from University of the Cumberlands and $1,000 scholarship from Pepsi-Cola.

Baylie McCreary was first runner up and will receive a $2,500 in-kind scholarship from University of the Cumberlands.

The contestants were judged in several categories. The Laurel County People's Choice award is determined by online voting at $1 per vote. The highest vote getter receives that award.

The winners were:

Parade Presentation:  Victoria Brashear

Theme wear: Tori Sasser

Evening Gown:  Tori Sasser

Interview:  Tori Sasser

Congeniality Award:  Baylie McCreary

Laurel County People's Choice:  Tori Sasser

The Teen Contestants were Emma Gabbard, Kaylee Smith, Makayla Mastin and Sophia Milner. 

Smith was selected as this year's Teen Laurel County Homecoming and will receive a $500 scholarship. Makayla Mastin was first runner up. 

In individual judging, the winners were:

Parade Presentation:  Emma Gabbard

Theme Wear:  Makayla Mastin

Evening Gown:  Kaylee Smith

Interview:  Makayla Mastin

Congeniality Award:  Sophia Milner

People's Choice:  Makayla Mastin

In the Little Miss and Master Pageant, the winners were:

Infant Miss: Maelee Parker

Toddler Miss:  Madilynn Hensley

Tiny Miss: Avery Morgan

Junior Master:  Price Marlow

Princess:  Reese Sivley

Other awards were:

Formal Wear : Mylah Sharf (Little Miss)

Best Personality: Lyla Simpson (Infant Miss)

People's Choice: Everlee Sutherland (Infant Miss)

Best Hair: Avery Morgan (Tiny Miss)

Most Photogenic: Reese Sivley (Princess)

