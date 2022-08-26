The Laurel County Homecoming brings the Little Miss and Master pageant, with the Miss/Teen pageant winding down on Saturday night.
The Miss contestants were Victoria Brashear, Tori Sasser and Baylie McCreary. Sasser was crowned the 2022 Miss Laurel County Homecoming. She will receive a $7,500 in-kind scholarship from University of the Cumberlands and $1,000 scholarship from Pepsi-Cola.
Baylie McCreary was first runner up and will receive a $2,500 in-kind scholarship from University of the Cumberlands.
The contestants were judged in several categories. The Laurel County People's Choice award is determined by online voting at $1 per vote. The highest vote getter receives that award.
The winners were:
Parade Presentation: Victoria Brashear
Theme wear: Tori Sasser
Evening Gown: Tori Sasser
Interview: Tori Sasser
Congeniality Award: Baylie McCreary
Laurel County People's Choice: Tori Sasser
The Teen Contestants were Emma Gabbard, Kaylee Smith, Makayla Mastin and Sophia Milner.
Smith was selected as this year's Teen Laurel County Homecoming and will receive a $500 scholarship. Makayla Mastin was first runner up.
In individual judging, the winners were:
Parade Presentation: Emma Gabbard
Theme Wear: Makayla Mastin
Evening Gown: Kaylee Smith
Interview: Makayla Mastin
Congeniality Award: Sophia Milner
People's Choice: Makayla Mastin
In the Little Miss and Master Pageant, the winners were:
Infant Miss: Maelee Parker
Toddler Miss: Madilynn Hensley
Tiny Miss: Avery Morgan
Junior Master: Price Marlow
Princess: Reese Sivley
Other awards were:
Formal Wear : Mylah Sharf (Little Miss)
Best Personality: Lyla Simpson (Infant Miss)
People's Choice: Everlee Sutherland (Infant Miss)
Best Hair: Avery Morgan (Tiny Miss)
Most Photogenic: Reese Sivley (Princess)
