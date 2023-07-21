Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs, otherwise known as HOFNOD, is well underway this year, after a three-year absence.
The event is making a strong comeback at its first organized event since the COVID pandemic of 2020.
Last week marked the second HOFNOD event and involved approximately 120 people. The event is sponsored by the Laurel County ASAP (Agency for Substance Abuse Policy).
Christie Shrader, board coordinator, said the children who participated in both of the events were given a free fishing pole. Prizes were also given to the child catching the most fish and for the biggest fish.
“Some students caught six fish, and it was a three-way tie for the biggest fish caught,” Shrader said.
As with most events locally, the success is based on partnerships among various agencies. Last week’s event was through the partnerships of UNITE, KY-ASAP, KCEOC (Kentucky Communities Economic Opportunities Council), Kentucky State Police, Chad’s Hope, CHI St. Joseph London and Isaiah’s House. Creekside Gardens donated the prizes for the event.
Winners of the event are pictured.
