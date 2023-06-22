Hope’s Embrace, a pregnancy care center based in Nicholasville, is helping make birth support accessible to everyone in the Tri-County with this year’s Bumps and Bundles Baby Expo, coming to London this weekend.
By gathering area birth professionals in one place, organizers are helping moms and families find the help they need for maternity, birth, postpartum, and beyond.
Hope’s Embrace Director Renee Basham noted that this community is one of four selected to host the organization across the commonwealth.
“After the resounding success of our birth doula training program in London last year we were inspired to bring the highly anticipated Bumps and Bundles Baby Expo to this vibrant community,” Basham stated. “This event offers a unique opportunity for birth professionals to connect, network, and showcase their businesses, all while reinforcing our collective goal of enhancing maternal and family well-being,
“Our decision to choose London Community Center underscores our unwavering dedication to building a strong and supportive community for individuals who genuinely care about the welfare of mothers and families. By bringing professionals together and providing a platform to showcase businesses that align with our shared objectives, we aim to highlight the diversity and breadth of support available in the area,” she continued.
At this year’s expo, there will be many different booths to visit, including:
• The Mindful Mama (virtual therapy services with a focus in maternal mental health)
• Hope’s Embrace (a nonprofit community doula initiative that provides maternal healthcare mentoring and services from pregnancy through the critical first year of life throughout Kentucky)
• Humana Healthy Horizons (medicaid company)
• Kentucky Birth Coalition (works to advance birth options legislatively)
• Team KY for the Institute for Medicaid Innovation (a team working on advancing midwifery led models of care to medicaid populations)
• London Children’s Museum
• Lunar Birth Services (local birth doula)
• Ashlee Brown Lactation Services
• Laurel County Life Center
• Fair Birth and Beyond (local birth doula)
• Home Sweet Home Midwifery (homebirth midwifery practice)
• Jacob House (insurance)
• Bending Willow Birth (birth doula)
• Edward Jones Financial
• Babb’s Place Bakery
• Samantha Mackensie Photography
• Rediscovery Kentucky (pediatric therapy)
• Occupational Therapy Solutions
• Kamryn Baker Photography
• Sweet and Simple KY
• Envision Life Coaching
• ATT
• London Women’s Care
• Imagine It
First guests will receive swag bags with all also having the chance to win mommy-baby gear in raffles.
Bumps and Bundles Baby expo will be at the London Community Center, 529 S. Main St. London, this Saturday, June 24, from 12 noon to 4 p.m.
“We invite the community to join us at the upcoming Bumps and Bundles Baby Expo, where professionals, businesses, and the wider public can unite under a common vision of a brighter future for mothers and families throughout Kentucky,” Basham said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.