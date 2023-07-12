The national housing shortage weighs heavy on the minds of many, but London and Laurel County has some solutions in the works.
During the June update, London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Paula Thompson announced several new businesses and services that are locating in the area.
While some projects are in the works, Thompson announced the establishment of Pittsburg Landing on Slate Lick Road, just off KY 30. This 200-acre development will offer 30 building tracts with acreage for a small farm feel. The complex will also offer underground utilities.
The Hills at Emerald Greens is undergoing installation of infrastructure such as water lines and fire hydrants. Conduits for electric and cable have been installed and sewer installation is half completed. This 55+ gated community off KY 192 will offer a sim spa and sauna, gold standard fitness equipment and classrooms, a medical clinic and pharmacy, barber/beauty shop and indoor golf on the property. For information about building lots or leasing a property, email them at info@thehillsky.com.
Recreational opportunities are also increasing on the local front.
Pool is making a comeback and London will soon have a pool hall at 577 West Hwy. 192 next to NAPA. London Billiard Club will offer a non-smoking facility for competitive leagues, tournament play and leisure games, offset with a snack food menu. A mid-August opening is planned.
The London Children’s Museum opened on July 1 at Bacho Way, Suite 650, and offers 10 hands-on inspiring and educational-themed play stations targeted toward children ages 1 to 13. This new facility offers a special place for birthday parties, field trips, summer activities and more. Hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact them at 606-875-5110.
Golfers will soon return to the Crooked Creek Golf Course with rebuilding of the greens for the 18-hole golf course underway. Water lines for an irrigation system are almost complete. Pool repairs are also in progress with a new liner set to arrive soon. The restaurant and event center are expected to be complete and open in the coming months.
Another service for golfers is Colton Cox, who has established a golf club cleaning business. Fees are $20 per set. Cox can be reached on Facebook, so give him a call before your next game.
A new healthcare provider has arrived in town! Danny Waddell, APRN, has joined Hoskins Medical Center at their location at 1120 Reuben Street. Appointments can be made by calling 606-862-6550, Ext. 153. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Also in the healthcare industry is Wayspring, which will locate at 105 South Broad Street behind the Laurel County Courthouse. Wayspring is a value-based health care organization that helps you with options for getting healthy, and specializing in primary care, behavioral health, substance abuse disorder treatment or community-based peer support. An August 1 opening is planned.
While the summer months pass quickly, students needing assistance or tutoring have an option to enhance their skills and prepare for the next school year. Teacher Brandy Crase is offering private tutoring classes in a classroom that has a waiting room for parents. Whether to enhance the summer learning loss, prepare for Kindergarten, ease the transition between grades with one-on-one instruction, Crase offers services to help students reach their full potential. Contact her at 606-312-9525.
The Barn Convenience Store on KY 30 at 4600 Greenmount Bond Road is under construction and will hosting a back-to-school giveaway. School supplies, snacks and more will be offered on July 28 from 10 a.m. until supplies are depleted. This event is sponsored by K & N Communications, LLC.
Several new food options are also available now and in the near future.
Healthy Obsession Meal Service opened in June and provides health meal prep options to the area. Pre-made meals such as Growth Phase Taco Bowl, Grilled Chicken Alfredo, Low Carb Big Mac Bowl, Buffalo Chicken Bites, Breakfast Burritos and Breakfast Scramble are some of the options available. Family bundles to serve 4 to 6 people are also offered. Call 865-585-8204 to place your order.
Coffee lovers rejoice — Mountain Gap Coffee Company, operated by Evan and Zander Sparkman, will offer ground and whole bean coffee. Follow their Facebook page for more information.
If you love farm fresh eggs, Fords Fresh Eggs has your answer. Located in the Cold Hill community, these eggs from Barred Rock, Polish and Comet hens are hand gathered every day. Pickup or delivery is available for $4 per dozen. Place an order on their Facebook page or text Clay at 856-472-1150.
The Kitchen by Brandon, located at 1004 West 5th Street, Suite C now offers a Friday Night Summer Dinner series. Dinners such as Buttermilk Fried Chicken, 8-oz. Barrel Cut Filet, Pan Roasted Wild Caught Salmon or Blackened Chicken Alfredo are available. Walk in or call 606-657-5067 for reservations.
For those missing the delectable Parrett’s Pies brownies, Sheila Parrett’s daughter, Latasha, is carrying on the family tradition. Call her at 606-594-8501 to order your dozen (or more).
Alliance Packing KY is located at 6831 McWhorter Road and is operating a 7,500 sq. ft. vegetable packing facility and a new 5,000 sq. ft. refrigerated building and operates alongside Cornett Enterprises, owned by Brent and Rhonda Cornett. Alliance is designed to offer farmers an outlet to wash, package and market large quantities of produce direct to large grocery and produce outlets such as Walmart and Kroger. Alliance Packing KY Proud produce comes directly from the farm and is sent directly to their distribution centers. So, if you see a sticker in your local grocery store, know that you are supporting 12 large produce growers from Kentucky. For more information, call Brent at 606-682-3401.
Other businesses and services announced include:
• Thoroughbred Engineering has opened a local storefront office at 1750 KY 192, Suite 4, next to Hometown Hemp. Thoroughbred offers geo-tech, civil engineering, structural design, transportation, environmental, materials, value and forensic engineering. Let Thoroughbred Engineering design, engineer and construct your next project. Call 859-785-0383 for more information.
• 606 Bubble House is the newest party trend in London. Locally owned and operated, you can rent their 13-foot bubble dome that circulates balloons (not bubbles) for your next birthday, party, wedding, graduation party, gender reveal or family get together. Perfect for all ages. To book call 606-231-6858 or message them on their Facebook page.
• Are you looking for a photographer to capture those special moments? Kamryn Baker Photography specializes in wedding, newborn, individual and family portraits and has a new storefront studio location at 1022 N. Mill Street. Follow her Facebook page for grand opening announcements.
• Unwind Massage Therapy with Gabby Getz has moved to 260 Pine Top Road inside Michal’s Salon. Specializing in Swedish, therapeutic, deep tissue, prenatal, as well as hot or cold stone or cupping add-ons. Book online at michalssalon.com or call 877-1994.
• Drinking and Driving don’t mix. Nate’s Sober Rides is now available to help get you to your destination safely. If you need a ride, give Nate a call at 850-353-3555 and he will pick you up. It’s cheaper to get a ride with Nate’s Sober Rides than to get a DUI, wreck your car or injure someone. Serving the London and Corbin area. No smoking or drinking permitted in Nate’s vans.
• TH & GB Services, LLC of East Bernstadt, offers lawn service, pressure washing, trash removal, and gutter cleaning. Partners Trent Hammons and Geordi Bowling will provide services to the Tri-County area. For more information, call or text 606-309-9262 or 606-767-1561 for a free quote.
• B&M Wheel Alignment has moved from Gordon Hill to 480 Powers Lane between the Honda Shop and KY Outdoorsman. A family-owned new and used tire dealer and repair shop, let B&M help you with tires, struts, shocks and more. They are now open at their new location.
• Boots, Bridles and Western Wear has opened a location at 269 Dog Patch Center off I-75, Exit 41. Specializing in all types of tack supplies like saddles, bridles, saddle pads, horse shoes, farrier supplies as well as grooming supplies. Call Vickie Hurley at 606-682-3030 for more information.
• Relax Salt Studio-Halotherapy Wellness, located at 409 S. Main Street, Ste. C. is now open. Owner-operator Anna King states that Halotherapy is a drug-free, natural treatment with no side effects. Sessions take place in a dry, sterile and humidity controlled environment that recreates natural microclimate nearly identical to ancient salt caves and salt mines. Positive results have been seen for those suffering from asthma, allergies, sinus infections, snoring, eczema, anxiety and much more. Relax Salt Studio is offering 30-minute regular salt therapy sessions or a private salt therapy room rental for 4-6 people with zero gravity chairs and extra floor pillows. Monthly subscription sessions are available. A place to refresh and renew your mind and body. Book your 30-minute session online or by calling 606-864-0154.
Finally, the KY 192 widening project construction is set to begin this month. From I-75 to the Don Franklin entrance, KY 192 will be widened to six lanes, new backage and frontage roads will be constructed; access management measures will be incorporated to improve safety along the route. The project begins at I-75 exit 38 and travels through the intersection of US 25 by McDonald’s as well as widening and adding sidewalks on 5th Street to an improved intersection and new signal at Meyers-Baker Road. Please use caution in the area or alternate route to avoid delays.
“I continue to be amazed at how our community continues to grow at such a steady pace. We have several businesses on a waiting list for a location,” Thompson said. “Please give our office a call at 606-864-8115 if you have a vacant warehouse, retail storefront or building, and we will be glad to share that information.”
