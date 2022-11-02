The sobs of the family members and friends were audible above the large crowd gathering at Farmers Market on Monday evening for a candlelight vigil honoring London Police Officer Logan Medlock.
The heavy cloud of sadness that enveloped London and Laurel County following the news of Medlock’s untimely death just before 1 a.m. Sunday still remained as fellow officers, friends and community members gathered to show their support for Medlock’s family.
Kentucky State Trooper Jason McCowan opened the ceremony, citing some memories of Medlock to the crowd. The family of Medlock came to begin the candlelighting as a prayer was offered up for strength and encouragement to the community.
Medlock was the son of London Police Assistant Chief Randy Medlock and left behind a wife, son, brother and parents. He was a three-year veteran of the London Police Department, known as a “legacy officer” due to his father’s long-time service in the same department.
Along with the tears shed also came laughter as McCowan and London Police Chief Travis Dotson told some of their personal experiences with the 26-year-old officer.
“We’ve got a duty now — the London Police Department, the Laurel SO, the KSP, our community — we’re hurting and we’re hurting bad. Our duty now is to make sure this young man (pointing at Medlock’s 5-year-old son) never forgets who his father really is. Our job is to make sure that Logan’s legacy goes on, beyond my time, past our new officers’ time,” Dotson said. “Make sure you’re praying for the family. They need you so much.”
Dotson thanked the more than 200 people who attended the vigil, thanking them “for having our backs” as fellow officers mourn their loss.
He then recalled how Medlock was his partner right after he went back to patrolling after winding down a stint as School Resource Officer at South Laurel High School.
“We pulled out from the PD (police department) and before we hit (Hwy.) 192, we’d stopped 3 cars,” he said. “I told him I was just wanting to ease back into this. He knew more about policing than than I did.”
Dotson said Medlock was a jokester.
“I remember when he was a kid and I’d go over to North Laurel to check on (retired officer Mike Holliday) and Logan would be over there taking everything off my gun belt,” he said. “He was a pesky thing. But the problem was, he could already whip me so I didn’t say much.”
Randy Medlock then addressed the crowd, unable to withhold his tears and grief.
“This is awesome. You all showed up, man. I’m proud of you,” he said with tears flowing. “I’ve had to do a lot of hard things the last 36 hours. This is one of them right here. But as a proud father, it’s my responsibility to stand up here and say thank you, each and every one of you, for being here tonight.”
Medlock said it is through faith in God that is getting the family through this time and that he takes comfort in knowing that Logan “is with the Lord.”
“I pray here that nobody has to lose a child. It’s the hardest thing you could ever go through,” Medlock said. “My God is love and my God is great and that’s why I’m able to stand here and do this. If there’s anybody here who doesn’t know the Lord, pray to Him, ask Him for forgiveness and for His salvation, because I can’t imagine anyone having to go through this — to lose a mother or father, son or daughter — and not know where they’re at. I know he’s with the Lord and he’s having a good time.”
But there remains the human traits of sorrow and grief and Medlock said he is also experiencing those emotions.
“I got anger, a lot of anger. But Jesus forgave me and it may not be soon, but I have to forgive that man that killed my son,” he added.
London Mayor Troy Rudder said he had worked with, interviewed and hired numerous police officers.
“We all know that we can’t make police officers. They are born,” he said.
The mayor said most officers have the desire to be involved in law enforcement since their childhood. Rudder added that Logan Medlock had that desire and could not be swayed from that goal.
Although he said he doesn’t usually quote scriptures, he cited Matthew 5: 9 — “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God.”
Rudder said that was the primary characteristic of police officers — the desire to serve and to help others.
“Pray for the city,” Rudder said. “Pray for these officers. We’re hurting.”
Others also cited some of their memories of the young officer, telling some of his antics that prompted both tears and laughter from the crowd.
Although Medlock’s cruiser was severely damaged in the fatal crash, another cruiser is located in front of the London Police Department. In tradition with the death of an officer, the cruiser is draped in black crepe. Flowers and mementos are placed on the hood of the vehicle to show support and sympathy.
Medlock had been an officer with the London Police Department for three years, and had served as a correctional officer at the Laurel County Correctional Center prior going into law enforcement.
Visitation for Officer Logan Medlock will be held at Corinth Baptist Church on Thursday evening beginning at 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the church on Friday, November 4, at noon. Burial will follow in the Roark Cemetery in Keavy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.