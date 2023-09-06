Cakes, candy, cars and gift cards were among the items offered to those participating in the IGOT Communities event at Farmers Market on Friday evening.
The car show highlighted vintage vehicles that many recall from their youth that have resurfaced as antique vehicles. Trucks and cars with immaculate interiors and under the hood accessories shone in the evening light, while the aroma of food floated in the air, enticing the taste buds.
The evening ended with Bingo and an auction that included the grand prize of a gift card for $500, homemade candy and pies, household and outdoor decor and gift cards ranging from $25 to $100.
Hosting the event was Debbie Gilbert, who coordinates IGOT events locally. Gilbert, a licensed insurance agent, assists with Medicare and other insurance agencies to help seniors get the most from their healthcare plan.
IGOT members also have access to various activities throughout the week through Zoom as well as in-person events such as Friday’s gathering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.