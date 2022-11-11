Reading is the key to the educational process and the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce is doing their share to ensure that every child has the opportunity to good reading habits.
The Chamber has launched a sponsorship program for Imagination Library, established by country music star and actress Dolly Parton in 1995.
The program sends one book per month to children from birth to 5 years old.
Deanna Herrmann, executive director of the Chamber, said sponsors are needed to ensure that all the children in the Laurel community have early access to books — thereby encouraging reading.
“We have 570 active recipients but according to the last Census, there are 3,600 children in Laurel County between ages 0 to 5,” Herrmann said. “We’re trying to reach every child in the county.”
Herrmann, who is an avid reader herself, said it is a proven fact that if children do not have good reading and comprehension skills, they often struggle in school.
“If a child can’t read at a third grade level when it leaves the third grade, it may struggle later on in school,” she said. “That could even keep them from graduating if they struggle all through school.”
Herrmann said the Chamber is dedicated to educating the future work force of the community, and the Imagination Library is one way to start early.
“We want to get more kids reading and work on their comprehension levels,” she said. “The Chamber is focused on educating the work force and increasing jobs.”
Although books are furnished through Imagination Library, the London Laurel County Chamber of Commerce as a designated distributor must pay for shipping costs.
“It takes $30 per year to sponsor one child. If we can get businesses to donate $3,000 a year, that would sponsor 100 children. This is the future workforce for businesses and we hope businesses will step up and be sponsors.”
“The Chamber is very focused on educating the future work force. We have Imagination Library for the younger children and we have Junior Achievement programs in the schools that teaches how to complete job applications, how to work in a team environment and other skills that benefit the employers.”
Herrmann added that the local Chamber had to establish a tax deductible organization to accept donations and become involved with Imagination Library.
“The Chamber Foundation is a 501C3, so donations are tax deductible. Herrmann said for every child in the county to receive free books, the Chamber Foundation needs to raise $87,000 per year.
“I know we can do it, and we’re asking businesses to help out. This is their future workforce,” she re-iterated.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library was started by Parton in her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee, in 1995.
“Dolly Parton started this reading program due to her father’s inability to read and write,” Herrmann added. “Now the program has spread into 5 countries and sends out over 1 million books a month.”
Herrmann said she is working with various agencies to spread the information about free books for preschool children.
“We’re working with the schools, Social Services, the public library, the hospital, the health department and other agencies,” she said. “We want parents and grandparents to sign the children up.”
Those wishing to do so can go to dollypartonimagainationlibrary.com and click on the ‘check availability’ button. Then enter the country, city, state, county and zip code.
“The Chamber covered all zip codes in the Laurel community, so a child from any area can be registered,” Herrmann said.
To obtain further information or if you have questions, contact the London Laurel County Chamber of Commerce office at (606) 864-4789 or email information to the Chamber Foundation at foundation@londonlaurelchamber.com.
The Chamber is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Chamber office today (Wednesday, Nov. 9) at 1:30 p.m. to bring more awareness to the program and its benefits to the community at large.
