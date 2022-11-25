A new and unique idea for children of all ages has arrived in downtown London.
Imagine It!, located inside Make Space in Block 300 on Main Street, allows creative ideas and projects to enhance the play and learning experience.
Originated by Joscie Kilburn, Imagine It! offers themed play bins that enhance the mind and can be reused over and over.
“We have Winter Wonderland, Underwater Adventure, Dinosaur Dig, Fairy Garden and Outer Space Explorer,” Kilburn said. “The sand is what is called kinetic sand or sensory sand — it’s not like what you get in stores. This sand sticks together without adding water.”
Kilburn added that her own child had sensory issues and that the kinetic sand had been a success with him. Another advantage is that the sand does not scatter like regular sand and is an easier cleanup option.
“I’ve researched this and there’s nothing like this anywhere,” she said.
The bins come in small and large sizes and include the plastic bin, fillers for the theme, tools and stickers. Small bins are $30, the large bins are $40.
Currently Kilburn is at the Make Space two days per week but she can be reached through Facebook and other social media for more information.
