LONDON – The CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations’ inaugural Humankindness Gala raised more than $200,000 Saturday evening, with funds helping patients and facilities in the communities served by CHI Saint Joseph Health.
The gala was held Saturday, April 15, at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington and marked the first time that the five foundations came together for a unified fundraising event. It also was an opportunity to honor 33 physicians, advanced practice providers, leaders and caregivers across CHI Saint Joseph Health.
On Saturday, the overall CHI Saint Joseph Health award winners were announced. These accolades recognize outstanding employees within the health care system who go above and beyond for their patients and team.
• Employee of the Year – Summer Price, charge nurse, Saint Joseph Berea
• Leader of the Year – Crystal Thomas, practice manager, CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group in Winchester
• Advanced Practice Provider of the Year – Christian Kemp, physician assistant, pulmonology and critical care, CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group in Lexington
• Physician of the Year – Dr. Tyler Holley, CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Surgery at Flaget Memorial Hospital
“Thanks to the generosity of our communities and especially the sponsors of the Humankindness Gala, our foundations can continue to support the highest standard of care for patients daily,” said Meredith Herald, manager, Major Gifts, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations. “We are thrilled to be a part of an event that recognizes the commitment of our caregivers and staff, who put humankindness into action every day.”
Sponsors for the Humankindess Gala, presented by Bloomfield Farms, included: Presenting sponsor Bloomfield Farms; Spirit sponsor Beam Suntory; Reception sponsor Boone’s Butcher Shop; Mission Moment sponsor Central Kentucky Radiology; Awards sponsor CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group; Parting Gift sponsor Sound Physicians; Grateful Patient sponsor Pathology and Cytology Labs; Valet sponsor Hillenmeyer Landscape Services; Coffee Bar sponsor Davis H. Elliot and Studio 46; Compassion sponsors Ivey Mechanical Co., LLC and Sisters of Charity of Nazareth; Inclusion sponsors Albert & Leona Haydon Family Foundation, Beam Suntory, Continuing Care Hospital, LBX, Co., McCarthy Strategic Solutions and Physicians Realty Trust; Integrity sponsor Cull & Hayden, PSC; Excellence sponsors Clark Materials Handling, Davis H. Elliot and Studio 46, Fizz Facial Bar, Flaget Memorial Hospital medical staff, Kentucky Hospital Association, Provations Group, Ruggles Signs and University of the Cumberlands; Collaboration sponsors Craig Loftis Insurance Agency, Aware Recovery Care of Kentucky, LLC, Congleton-Hacker Company, Dennison Tombras, Town and Country Bank, Traditional Bank, Ward, Hocker, Thornton, PLLC and BIM Group; In-Kind sponsors MD Update, Studio 46 and Wildcat Moving Group.
