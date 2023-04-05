On Sunday, April 9, the CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations’ inaugural Humankindness Gala silent auction will open, helping raise money to enhance health care in the communities CHI Saint Joseph Health serves. The silent auction will remain open until the gala on Saturday, April 15, at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.
The silent auction features more than 100 items with an overall value of $45,000, including a 2003 vintage bottle of Dom Pérignon, a canvas print by Michael Flohr, a handmade sterling silver and 14-karat yellow gold Vahan diamond bracelet, and a $1,000 gift card to Be MediSpa.
The canvas, “Good Times Square” by Michael Flohr, and the vintage bottle of Dom Pérignon were donated by the estate of the late Jeff Murphy, former vice president for Marketing and Communications for CHI Saint Joseph Health, who died suddenly in August 2022. The print is hand-embellished and sculpturally enhanced and includes a certificate of authenticity.
The Vahan diamond bracelet features a distinct honeycomb pattern and is set with 0.28 carats of round diamonds, donated by Benqueil’s Fine Jewelry in London, Kentucky. Additional high-end silent auction items include a basket of high-end bourbons, valued at over $500, a two-hour private shopping experience at Lexington’s The Blushery and a week-long trip to Cabo San Lucas Mexico.
“Our foundations wouldn’t be able to thrive without the generous support from our donors,” said Meredith Herald, manager, Major Gifts, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations. “Each item in our silent auction has been graciously donated to our cause, and we thank our donors for their selflessness. It’s because of them and those who have and will contribute to the gala that CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations can support our caregivers and patients every single day.”
The inaugural Humankindness Gala will also include recognition of 40 physicians, advanced practice providers, leaders and caregivers across Kentucky.
Anyone interested in participating in the silent auction can begin bidding on items on April 9, at 6 p.m. Visit HKG2023.ggo.bid to get started.
To learn more about the inaugural Humankindness Gala, presented by Bloomfield Farms, visit www.supportchisaintjosephhealth.org/donate-now-saint-joseph-hospital-foundation-humankindness-gala.
Sponsors for the Humankindess Gala include Presenting sponsor Bloomfield Farms; Spirit sponsor Beam Suntory; Reception sponsor Boone’s Butcher Shop; Mission Moment sponsor Central Kentucky Radiology; Awards sponsor CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group; Parting Gift sponsor Sound Physicians; Grateful Patient sponsor Pathology and Cytology Labs; Valet sponsor Hillenmeyer Landscape Services; Coffee Bar sponsor Davis H. Elliot and Studio 46; Compassion sponsors Ivey Mechanical Co., LLC and Sisters of Charity of Nazareth; Inclusion sponsors Albert & Leona Haydon Family Foundation, Beam Suntory, Continuing Care Hospital, LBX, Co., McCarthy Strategic Solutions and Physicians Realty Trust; Integrity sponsor Cull & Hayden, PSC; Excellence sponsors Clark Materials Handling, Davis H. Elliot and Studio 46, Fizz Facial Bar, Flaget Memorial Hospital medical staff, Kentucky Hospital Association, Provations Group, Ruggles Signs and University of the Cumberlands; Collaboration sponsors Craig Loftis Insurance Agency, Aware Recovery Care of Kentucky, LLC, Congleton-Hacker Company, Dennison Tombras, Town and Country Bank, Traditional Bank, Ward, Hocker, Thornton, PLLC and BIM Group; In-Kind sponsors MD Update, Studio 46 and Wildcat Moving Group.
