Students recently enrolled in the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences for fall 2023. Among these students are:
• Allie Hill of Corbin, with a major in Psychology.
• Victoria Brashear of Lily, with a major in Psychology.
• Dhruvi Patdi of London, with a major in Biology.
• Macie Finley of London, with a major in Biology.
• Kayla Townsley of Barbourville, with a major in Psychology.
The University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences is united in excellence. Our mission is to cultivate elevated student learning and experiences, advance innovative research and scholarship, and positively affect the lives of people in the Commonwealth, nation and world.
