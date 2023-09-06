Your high school class reunion is approaching and you’re prepped to meet up with friends that have gone their separate ways.
But the re-joining of those high school classmates takes a sordid turn.
That is the premise of this weekend’s Tri-County Mystery Meets that will debut at Heritage Hills Theater on Saturday evening.
Cathy Goguen is one of the founders of the mobile theatre troupe that incorporates actors and stage crew from Barbourville, Williamsburg, Corbin and London. She said their first interactive audience play has had sell-out performances in Barbourville and Corbin and looks forward to its debut in London.
“The play is called ‘The Reveal’ and it is centered around a 30th class reunion. All the audience is given name tags and wear a vest that has clues to solve the mystery,” she said. “In this play, not everyone makes it out alive.”
Writer-director Goguen said the play is “very immersive” with the audience, who solves the murder mystery as they dine on a catered dinner.
“We partner with actors, photographers and caterers from the Tri-County area,” she said. “We have actors from all three counties and the meal is catered by Oven Mitt out of Barbourville. Our food choices are prime rib, glazed bourbon chicken or a vegetarian selection of lasagna or pasta.”
Admission is $40 per person and includes the meal and the play.
“All our actors are adults — we don’t have any roles for children,” Goguen said. “This is a really good opportunity for adults to return to what they love.”
The show features three London actors — Mary Scott, Brooke Cole Stansbury and Billy Hibbitts. Goguen said the timing of the play is especially meaningful to Hibbitts, who is -ironically — planning to attend his 30th class reunion soon.
“The play has been really well received,” Goguen added. “We sold out in Barbourville and two shows in Corbin. We have a show in Harlan on Sept. 15.”
New members are always welcomed to join in with the productions.
“This gives actors a chance to travel to other communities and do what they love to do,” she added. “We are doing a Halloween show that will be catered by Local Honey on Oct. 7. We’ve been talking about possibly doing some shows where we have desserts with the play.”
Tickets for Saturday’s show can be purchased at eventbrite.com through midnight on Thursday. Those purchasing tickets can select their menu at that time as well.
For more information about the organization, visit Tri-County Mystery Meets on their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.