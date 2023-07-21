Two London City Police officers were honored in a special ceremony on Friday.
The city police department underwent a devastating year in 2022, losing two officers that year — an unprecedented tragedy for local law enforcement.
On Friday, Officers Travis Hurley and Logan Medlock were honored with the two London Interstate 75 bridges being named in their honor.
Local and state officials joined with family and friends for the ceremony held at Farmers Market. The resolution designating the bridge over Exit 41 on KY 80 was read by Donovan Storm, long time friend of Hurley. Hurley was a veteran officer, retiring in 2020 but returning to the police force as a School Resource Officer. Hurley died on Jan. 27, 2022 from complications from COVID-19 after several months of hospitalization.
London Police Chief Chuck Johnson read the resolution specifying the KY 192 bridge over Exit 38 as the Officer Logan Medlock Memorial Bridge. Medlock was a "legacy" officer, following in the footsteps of his father, London City Police Maj. Randy Medlock. The younger Medlock had been on the London City Police force for three years before his death on Oct. 30, 2022. Medlock was patrolling along South Main Street at the intersection of KY 229 (Barbourville Street) when he was T-boned by a drunk driver who ran a traffic light. The impact sent both vehicles into the A.R. Dyche Cemetery, where several gravemarkers were destroyed as the vehicles came to rest. Medlock died instantly from the crash. The driver of the vehicle remains incarcerated on charges of murder of a police officer.
The ceremony was attended by Sen. Brandon Storm; Rep. Timmy Truett; Rocky Adkins, Senior Advisor to the Governor; Laurel County Sheriff John Root; Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown; Laurel County Attorney J.L. Albright, as well as other local leaders and officers from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, London City Police, London Fire Department and London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
A complete story of the ceremony will be featured in the Wednesday, July 26 of The Sentinel Echo. The full ceremony can be viewed on The Sentinel Echo's Facebook page.
