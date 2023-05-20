Weather Alert

...A DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less in many locations. * WHERE...The Dense Fog Advisory is for portions of northeast, south central, and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...The Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The low visibility will create hazardous driving conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&