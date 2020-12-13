Jackson Energy Cooperative gives $2,000 to Shop with a Cop Dec 13, 2020 8 hrs ago Jackson Energy Cooperative donated $2,000 to Laurel County's Shop with a Cop. The program reaches about 200 children each year and operates solely on donations. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Jackson Energy Cooperative Shop Cop Program Laurel County Donation Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries MORGAN, Jack MCKNIGHT, Janie LILLARD, Charles OSBORNE, Isaac WILLIAMS, Clayton Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGuidance for new quarantine optionsThanksgiving week results in numerous drug arrestsLondon unveils Christmas lights driving tour with 60 participantsLondon Police K-9 Dora makes drug bust first day on the jobALFORD: Want a smile? Put down the joke book and read the BibleOver 60 participating in Lights Around London driving tourGov. Beshear: Time running out for Kentuckians to receive utility assistanceLondon Fire Department responds to home attic fireOld Union Holiness Church donates to Laurel County's Shop with a Cop programSaint Joseph London awards 2021 Physician of the Year, 2021 Advanced Practice Clinician of the Year Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
