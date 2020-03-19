Last week I wrote about Jailer Dyche who died while in office. After I submitted the article I discovered he was replaced by his wife. If I had realized that earlier I would have provided the information on her last week. I still do not have a complete list of the jailers in the county but most likely she was the first female jailer in Laurel County. The only other female jailer of whom I am aware is Imogene Bowling who replaced her husband when he became ill. In the 1900’s when spouses died or got sick in office, it appears to have been the norm to replace them with their spouses or other relatives. I have read of this happening in other counties in southeastern Kentucky besides Laurel.
According to Court Order Book R, page 13 on August 10, 1945, "It appearing to the Court that exists a vacancy in the office of Jailer of Laurel County, due to the death of R. W. Dyche, it is now ordered by the Court that Marguerite Dyche be and she is hereby appointed to fill out the unexpired term as Jailer of said Laurel County, and she being present in open Court accepted said appointment, and together with J. W. Crook and W. R. Sparks as sureties therein, executed to the Commonwealth of Kentucky a bond as Jailer aforesaid, which bond is conditioned according to law and approved by the Court and is in the penal sum of Five Thousand ($5000.00) Dollars.”
Marguerite Fish Dyche
Jailer August 10, 1945 – January 4, 1946
The Sentinel-Echo December 31, 1953
Mrs. M. Dyche Is Victim of Heart Attack
Mrs. Marguerite Fish Dyche, 62 years old, widow of the late Dr. R. W. Dyche, died suddenly from a heart attack at 8:30 o’clock Christmas eve morning at her home on Mahan avenue. She was stricken while conversing over long-distance telephone with a daughter.
Although she had been in ill health for the last few months, Mrs. Dyche had apparently improved and had spent the day before in preparing for a Christmas dinner she expected to share with her eight children,
Funeral services were held at 2:00 Saturday afternoon at the Assembly of God Church with the Rev. Earl Blythe, pastor, and the Rev. S. W. Brewer of Louisville officiating. Interment followed in the A. R. Dyche Memorial Park by the McHargue Bros. Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers were Walter Dyche, Robert G. Dyche, Everett H. Dyche, Robert B. Begley, Ernest Ray Begley and Bill Begley.
A native of Prospect, Tenn., Mrs. Dyche was born July 27, 1891, the daughter of Hiram R. and Emma House Fish, She was married Aug. 23, 1908 to Dr. R. W. Dyche, dentist, in Mt. Vernon, where he was practicing his profession at the time. Shortly after their marriage they moved to London where she has since resided.
Following the death of her husband, also the victim of a heart attack, Mrs. Dyche was appointed to succeed him as jailer of Laurel county for the remainder of his term. Her husband was a former mayor and was twice elected as jailer. Mrs. Dyche was an active member of the Assembly of God and was a trustee in that organization. Mrs. Dyche was recognized as a person who stood for anything good. She considered her neighbors as members of her family.
Surviving are five daughters and three sons: Mrs. Charles Daniels, Miss Mary Louise Dyche, Harold Fish, John and R. W. Dyche Jr., all of London; Mrs. Woodrow Thompson, Edmonton; Mrs. Arlow Knight, McKee; and Miss Helen Rose Dyche, Louisville. She also leaves a brother, John House Fish, Evansville, Ind.; and a half-brother, Benjamine Mullins, Cincinnati; and five grandchildren: Charles Robert Daniels, Robert Ray Knight, Margaret Paige Dyche, Robert Wesley Dyche III and Dorothy James Thompson.
