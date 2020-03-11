Dr. Robert Wesley Dyche
Jailer January, 1942-August 7, 1945
The Sentinel-Echo August 9, 1945
Dr. R. W. Dyche Dies Suddenly From Heart Attack
Dr. Robert Wesley Dyche, dentist and Laurel county jailer, died at 3:30 o’clock Tuesday afternoon [August 7] in the court house yard, about thirty minutes after he suffered a heart attack while attempting to take an unruly prisoner from the County Judge’s office to jail.
Funeral services were held at 3:30 o’clock this afternoon at the home on Mahan avenue with the Rev. L. A. Jollay officiating, and interment followed in the family lot in the Pine Grove cemetery by the Rawlings Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers were Walter Dyche, Everett Dyche, R. G. Dyche, Byron Begley, Robert Bruce Begley, John Berry, George Little and Roscoe Miller.
Arrested by State Patrolmen, the prisoner was ordered taken to jail by County Judge B. L. Boggs, and as Dr. Dyche and T. A. Newman, turnkey, were leading him from the court house, he struck Newman and knocked him down, and then Dr. Dyche tussled with him until additional help arrived. The jailer told them he could go no further and then collapsed.
He had been suffering from a heart ailment for more than a year, and several months ago physicians had advised that he stay in bed for several hours daily. Dr. Dyche, a candidate for re-election for jailer, was defeated by a margin of 30 votes in the August primary.
Native of Jackson County
A native of Moore’s Creek, Jackson county, Dr. Dyche was born March 18, 1883, the son of Robert Allen Dyche, former London Police Judge, and Mrs. Sarah Stanberry Dyche. After completing the Jackson county public schools, he graduated from the Louisville school of dentistry.
He then opened an office in Mt. Vernon and there on Aug. 23, 1908, he was married to Miss Marguerite Fish. Two years later they moved to London, where he established a dental office, which business he was conducting in the Catching building.
During the span of his life in London, he was mayor of the City of London and for the last four years he has been jailer of Laurel county. Several years ago he with Russell Dyche purchased the London Waterworks, which they later sold to a utility company, and the Hotel London building, and for a while Dr. Dyche operated the hotel. Later he sold his interest in the building. He was a member of the London Gospel Tabernacle.
Surviving besides his wife are five daughters: Mrs. Charles Daniel, Mrs. Arlow Knight, and Misses Mary Louise and Helen Rose Dyche, all of London, and Mrs. Woodrow Thompson, of Edmonton, and three sons, Dr. R. W. Dyche Jr., and John William Dyche, both of London; and Harold Fish Dyche, with the U. S. Navy in the Pacific.
He also leaves four sisters, Miss Abbie Dyche, Mrs. Martha Flinchum and Mrs. W. E. Begley, all of London; and Mrs. T. H. Little, Paint Lick; one brother, Mr. Henry R. Dyche, of London, and two grandsons, Robert Ray Knight and Charles Robert Daniel, both of London.
Additional Notes on Dr. R. W. Dyche
Children:
1. Mina Bess Dyche born August 17, 1909, married Charles Jennings Daniel June 17, 1929; died November 12, 2003.
2. Marguerite Dyche born February 23, 1913, married James Woodrow Thompson May 24, 1937; died January 28, 1995.
3. Robert Wesley Dyche Jr. born August 30, 1915; married Beulah Ann Phillips June 17, 1945; died April 22, 2005.
4. Emma Elizabeth Dyche born May 11, 1919; married Arlow Richardson Knight May 15, 1937; died August 21, 1964.
5. John William Dyche born October 29, 1921; never married; died October 30, 1962.
6. Harold Fish Dyche born March 22, 1924; married Johnnie Ann Dyche August 31, 1973; divorced January 27, 1984; died April 21, 1995.
7. Mary Louise Dyche born November 23, 1927; never married; died June 21, 2010.
8. Helen Rose Dyche born October 29, 1933; 1st married William Virgil Montgomery March 9, 1957 & 2nd married Virgil B. Vertrees Jr.; died May 23, 2013.
Information on the children comes from the book “Allen Dyche, His Family Tree” written by Russell Dyche in 1958. The death dates came from death and Social Security records.
