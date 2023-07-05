July rang in with fireworks and fun in London with Red White & Boom last weekend and the fireworks continue with two upcoming concerts.
The Town Center Summer Concert Series will host another evening of musical entertainment on Friday, July 7, with three performances.
Magnolia Vale and Paint Creek will open the show, followed by rising country star Kameron Marlowe.
Magnolia Vale is a sister duo from Lebanon, KY and has performed across the commonwealth, including the UK-Missouri football game in 2017. This country duo blends humor and music in a delightful performance that leaves listeners wanting more. With songs like “King of Breaking Hearts” and “Duct Tape and Jesus,” their fan base is guaranteed to increase with their performance.
Paint Creek returns to the Town Center stage once more, having performed last year. Their country/rock combination offers the talents of brothers Eric and Alec Poore, along with close friends Blake Phelps, Connor Wilson, and Justin Conn for a unique sound that keeps crowds coming back for more. Their music can be found on YouTube and Facebook.
Kameron Marlowe is an up-and-coming country singer/songwriter who appeared on “The Voice.” His debut release, “Giving You Up,” came in 2019 and he has continued to book performances across the region. “Steady Heart” and “Ain’t Enough Whiskey” are among his repertoire.
On July 21, the Diane McIntosh Band will entertain crowds at Town Center Park with a blend of Motown favorites that is sure to bring familiar memories to fans of all ages.
The Town Center Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are free to the public. Food trucks will be on site to provide drinks and food to those. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and friends for two evenings of family-oriented entertainment.
