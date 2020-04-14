During a Facebook Live event conducted by city and county officials, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire says he got together with Frankfort Police Chief Charles Adams over the issue.
“We were seeing a bunch of crime happening overnight,” Quire said. “Many of these crimes involved juveniles, so we put our staff together and thought it would be a good idea if our curfews actually matched the city’s.”
Quire says complaints have more than doubled since last year during the last six weeks. “The 2019 total crimes were 128 and this year we’re already at 287. That’s from Feb. 28 until today. Car thefts, for example are up from one last year to 14, which is quite a difference. I know two vehicles were recovered last week with the juvenile suspects inside.”
He says they hope a curfew helps curb the juvenile crime rate “and also help protect our first responders from unnecessary contact with these folks, who could be potentially running around spreading the virus.”
Adams says he agrees with the action. “We have seen similar statistics. The same increase in vandalism, car thefts, thefts from autos; similar things that we would see at the beginning of summer break. Summer break has come a few months early.”
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said: “The county has not had a curfew ordinance in place, so we had to adopt a new order. It is in effect nightly from 10 p.m. to six a.m., to mirror the city’s ordinance.”
Frankfort Mayor Bill May said the city has had a juvenile curfew ordinance for many years, but they are making the start time earlier.
Under the city and county ordinances, there is no penalty for the first offense, other than the parents of the juvenile will be called. The second offense within a 12-month period would have a fine of up to $250, while subsequent violations would carry a $500 fine.
There are some exceptions to the ordinance, such as a juvenile being with a parent or other adult over 21 authorized by the parents; if they are heading directly home following a school, religious or civic activity; or if they are heading directly home from work.
The measure is meant to be temporary until the closures due to the coronavirus pandemic are over.
